‘We will never be the same’: Beloved Pass Christian coach passes away, school board confirms

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Around midnight on the Fourth of July, Pass Christian School District posted on Facebook that a beloved coach at the middle school had passed away.

PCSD says Coach Kevin Woods, who worked in the district for over 25 years, passed away Sunday night.

“To say that we are heartbroken by his passing doesn’t quite explain the hurt we are all feeling,” the post read.

Coach Woods coached middle school basketball and football. We’re also told he helped out at the high school.

The Facebook post was flooded with commenters who say Coach Woods made an impact on all those he knew and mentored.

“We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to his family, team members, colleagues, and friends. Coach meant so much to so many. For over 25 years, he poured his love into the children of the Pass Christian; his impact reaches across generations,” the post continued. “His love and commitment to our schools never went unnoticed. He will be deeply missed. We will never be the same. Rest well, Coach! We love you!”

The school district’s post included an emotional video made in memory of Coach Woods.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

