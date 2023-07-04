St. Jude Dream Home
Theodore man allegedly drowns dog in Gulf because of fleas

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore man was arrested on Dauphin Island Monday, accused of drowning his dog in the Gulf.

Police said the disturbing incident started when the owner took his dog to the water because it had fleas.

Shawn Taulbee, 54, is charged with dog cruelty 1st.

He said he dragged his dog to the east end beach with a makeshift rope around its neck and repeatedly pulled it in and out of the water until it eventually died.

Investigators said it happened near the bird sanctuary. Two witnesses saw it happen and confronted Taulbee then called police. Officers took him into custody shortly after.

Police are now looking into if additional charges will be filed.

According to jail records, Taulbee was released from Metro Monday on a $3,000.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

