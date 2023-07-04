St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Shooting after local festival leaves three dead and eight injured in Texas, police say

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival.

The shooting in Fort Worth happened Monday night in the Como neighborhood in the city’s southwest. WFAA, citing police, reports the shooting occurred just hours after the end of the neighborhood’s annual ComoFest.

The report said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. It was also unclear how many people may have opened fire.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JFD called after grease fire at popular Jackson restaurant
JFD called after grease fire at popular Jackson restaurant
Kevin White, 21
21-year-old arrested on birthday after pregnant woman and her brother found dead
Two Miss. men arrested after waving rifle out of car ‘in threatening manner’
Two Miss. men arrested after waving rifle out of car ‘in threatening manner’
A photo of Michael Corey Jenkins from his hospital bed.
Richland officer implicated in alleged abuse of 2 Black men in Rankin County
3 arrested for stealing vehicle from Baptist Hospital parking lot in Jackson

Latest News

FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Meta is set to take on Twitter with a rival app called Threads
The Grand Canyon Office of Communications reports that the high temperature in that area was...
Woman dies while hiking Grand Canyon in heat ‘well over’ 100 degrees
Manny Oliver is shown near the bus that will be used in the tour in celebration of his son...
Parkland parents go on bus tour in honor of slain son’s 23rd birthday
Manny Oliver is shown near the bus that will be used in the tour in celebration of his son...
Parkland parents go on bus tour in honor of slain son's 23rd birthday
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the...
Kremlin open to talks over potential prisoner swap involving detained US reporter Evan Gershkovich