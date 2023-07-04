Neighbor steps up to help repair vandalized transitional shelter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A south Jackson resident is lending his help to restore a transitional house that was vandalized, delaying renovations. The non-profit organization helps abused, and homeless women and men transition to jobs and permanent housing.

“If they can get the materials, then I’ll provide the labor,” said Johnnie Dickerson.

Monday, the 71-year-old was sizing up the work he plans to do on Esther’s Haven House on Stuart Street. The founder of the organization said vandals tore out copper wiring and took a stove, delaying their plans to upgrade the house.

“It’s an opportunity to help somebody,” said Dickerson. “I didn’t know all that was going on, but if you have time, you know, and I have a little time that I can help. It’s not always about money.”

The retiree, with experience in sheetrock installation and painting, met with Esther’s Haven House founder Kiesha Keller to offer his services. He lives in the area and hopes to see a revitalization.

“It means a lot. It assists because I get calls a lot for women,” said Keller. “It’s a three-bedroom house, and we would double up, would be six ladies, and if we had emergencies, we would actually, we normally put air mattresses down.”

Despite Dickerson’s offer, more work needs to be done to get the house ready for the women hoping to join the transitional program. Keller estimates fundraising for materials and work could take more than a year. If you would like to help or to learn more, go to www.esthershavenhouse.org .

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.