A look at all of the July 4th events around the metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On the 4th of July, you have a lot of events to choose from in Central Mississippi!

Bring your scooters, bicycles, and wagons decked out in red, white, and blue, because the Tidewater Bicycle Parade will be at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Madison.

Lineup is at 9:30 a.m. and the parade starts at 10.

They are inviting you to line the streets and join in on the fun if you aren’t participating in the parade.

In the City of Raymond, a “Little Tykes, Medium Tykes and Older Tykes Parade” gets going at 10 a.m. with lineup at 9:45.

You can walk, bicycle, drive golf carts, or just amble along this 1-block parade.

The parade site is on North Oak Street between the courthouse and St. Marks Church. Popsicles and watermelon will be provided for the kiddos.

In Carthage, the “Red, White and Cars” car show starts at 8 in the morning and goes until 1. There will be live music from 11 a.m. until 1.

The Red, White and Blues live music festival starts at 5 p.m. in Clinton at Traceway Park, with a fireworks display at 9:15. Parking is $10 per vehicle.

In Natchez, live music gets going at the downtown bandstand at 5 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9.

Pearl River Resort will have fireworks at 9 p.m.

In Vicksburg, behind the old Depot Museum downtown, fireworks will start at 9 p.m. with parking available on Washington Street between and Jackson and Grove Streets.

State parks are also joining in to celebrate Independence Day.

Roosevelt State Park in Morton will start the day’s activities at 9:00 a.m. with vendors on site. The park also features nature trails, disc golf, and water activities.

The park’s pool and waterslide will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

At 6:00 p.m., karaoke gets started with Lady J, and the kid’s bikes, trikes, and wagon patriotic parade.

The patriotic boat parade begins at 7:00 p.m. Anyone wishing to participate should meet in the lake and line up by 6:30.

Live music begins at 8, and the day ends with fireworks.

There is also the D’lo Water Park 4th of July Fireworks Show from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. There will be music for everyone. It will be hosted at 135 D’lo Park Road in Mendenhall.

And don’t forget!

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has declared July 4th as a “Free Fishing Day”, meaning residents can fish without a license on any public water throughout the state.

