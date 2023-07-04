St. Jude Dream Home
Internet sensation ‘Back it up, Terry!’ receives over $70K in donations for new wheelchair-accessible van

In Texas, internet sensation Terry Davis (aka "Back it up, Terry!" or "Put it in reverse, Terry!") was honored as a special guest in the City of Pampa's annual Fourth of July parade.(Annette Davis)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many across the Mid-South and across the country stepped up to help a local internet sensation get new transportation.

You may remember, “Back it up, Terry!” from the 2017 video showing Memphian Terry Davis trying to get away from fireworks but failing when his wheelchair malfunctioned.

In the last five years, he’s received support to get a new wheelchair and a wheelchair-accessible van to help his grandmother get him around.

But his family said he is now in need of a new van.

Although there is no shortage of “Back it up, Terry!” merchandise online, most of the profits don’t go to Davis or his family.

But now, he has more than $70,000 dollars to get the van he needs thanks to your support on his GoFundMe page.

You can also click here to buy a shirt that directly supports Terry Davis.

