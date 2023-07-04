First Alert Forecast: Storms continue tonight and into the rest of this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: The beginning of this afternoon looks to be quiet, but showers and storms begin to move in shortly after. Temperatures this afternoon may hit 90 but some places will stay a little cooler due to the rain. A few storms could be on the strong side. A marginal risk (1/5) is in place for pretty much all of central Mississippi. Damaging wind gusts and some hail will be possible with these storms. Pockets of these storms will continue throughout the late afternoon and into this evening. However, there will be some breaks in the storms so don’t cancel all Fourth of July festivities, just have a plan B or keep and umbrella on hand. Storms should move out later tonight with the chance of a lingering shower possible overnight. However, most of us will be dry heading into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: A quiet start to your Wednesday is expected but more showers and storms are expected heading into the afternoon. Temperatures will heat up into the low 90s but some areas may be cooler in spots due to storms. Another marginal risk (1/5) is in place for a good portion of central Mississippi. With this round of storms, you can expect gusty winds up to 60 mph as well as some small hail. These storms should roll through in the afternoon and into the evening. We should dry out overnight and temperatures cool off into the low 70s.

Extended forecast: The chance for rain isn’t going away anytime soon as showers are expected to stick around for the remainder of the work week and even into the weekend. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 90s throughout the rest of the week with temperatures cooling off into the mid to low 70s overnight. However, the humidity sticks around this week making it feel muggy at times. More isolated showers are expected for the weekend but heading into next week, we could see a little break from the rain, with a stray afternoon shower or two at best.

