First Alert Forecast: scattered showers, storms possible for rest of week

Rain coverage ahead
(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - THIS EVENING: Scattered showers and storms could disrupt some’s 4th of July plans this evening. In addition to heavy rainfall and lightning, gusty winds and hail will also be possible with any stronger storms over the next few hours. Activity on radar is expected to gradually fizzle out near and after sunset. Besides a lingering shower, most locations should stay mainly quiet and humid overnight with low temperatures in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: We should start off the day on Wednesday relatively dry and under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are forecast to top out back in the lower 90s by the afternoon hours. More scattered showers and storms will likely flare up by this time under the heating of the day. An isolated strong storm risk will also exist tomorrow as well. Quieter conditions will emerge by late evening with temperatures back in the 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our weather will be stuck in this unsettled pattern for the rest of the week and likely into the weekend. While everyday won’t be a washout, expect there to be a daily chance for PM showers and storms. Temperatures will be held back a bit from this active pattern before potentially trending warmer by the end of the weekend.

