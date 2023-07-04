St. Jude Dream Home
A Few Storms on this Independence Day

Elise’s Forecast
Rain coverage and temps going up this afternoon.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and storms are in the forecast for this Independence Day holiday. Similarly to yesterday, not everyone will see the rain. However, you should be prepared to take the cookout indoors or postpone the fireworks show for a little bit to wait out a passing thunderstorm! A few areas could see stronger to even severe thunderstorms at times. Highs will reach into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon.

The forecast remains pretty much the same as we go through the rest of the week with highs expected to be in the upper 80s and low 90s and scattered thunderstorms every afternoon. Mugginess could still bring “feels like” temperatures to the triple digits for a few days, but not quite reaching the dangerous levels we saw last week.

Next weekend looks rainy and stormy too, but the good news is that this will prevent us from heating up. Once the rain coverage starts to taper off, we see high temperatures reach back to the low and mid 90s again.

