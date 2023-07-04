St. Jude Dream Home
Camper, vehicles and other structures damaged due to massive house fire in Jones Co.

By Emily Blackmarr and Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders worked to contain a massive house fire blaze in Jones County from likely causing more damage to vehicles and structures close to it Monday night.

According to Jones County Fire Council Pubilc Information Officer, Dana Bumgardner, volunteer fire departments responded to a 911 call of a house fire at Claiborne Road near the Jasper County line just before 10 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story brick house taken over by the fire, with flames threatening several vehicles and other structures nearby.

Bumgardner said the home took catastrophic damage in the blaze, and three vehicles and a mobile home in close quarters to the fire took cosmetic damage.

A camper very close to the home, along with a side-by-side, was heavily damaged. The person who was inside the camper was able to escape unharmed.

According to Bumgardner, firefighters had to call for an excavator to help in containing the fire and protecting mobile homes and campers near the scene.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the incident, Bumgardner said, and no injuries were reported.

Bumgardner said Claiborne Road was shut down for about 1.5 miles because of the heavy emergency vehicle traffic on the narrow road.

The Jones County volunteer fire departments that responded to the fire are listed below:

  • Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department
  • Rustin Volunteer Fire Department
  • Sharon Volunteer Fire Department
  • Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department
  • Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department
  • Pleasant Ridge Volunteer Fire Department
  • Soso Volunteer Fire Department
  • M&M Volunteer Fire Department
  • Glade Volunteer Fire Department
  • Powers Volunteer Fire Department

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department helped the volunteer fire departments with traffic control, while Dixie Electrical Power Association and Centerpoint Energy also responded to the scene.

