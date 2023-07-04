Camper, vehicles and other structures damaged due to massive house fire in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders worked to contain a massive house fire blaze in Jones County from likely causing more damage to vehicles and structures close to it Monday night.

According to Jones County Fire Council Pubilc Information Officer, Dana Bumgardner, volunteer fire departments responded to a 911 call of a house fire at Claiborne Road near the Jasper County line just before 10 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story brick house taken over by the fire, with flames threatening several vehicles and other structures nearby.

Dana Bumgardner with the Jones County Fire Council said the home took catastrophic damage in the blaze, and three vehicles and a mobile home in close quarters to the fire took cosmetic damage. (Jones County Fire Council)

A camper very close to the home, along with a side-by-side, was heavily damaged. The person who was inside the camper was able to escape unharmed.

According to Bumgardner, firefighters had to call for an excavator to help in containing the fire and protecting mobile homes and campers near the scene.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the incident, Bumgardner said, and no injuries were reported.

Bumgardner said Claiborne Road was shut down for about 1.5 miles because of the heavy emergency vehicle traffic on the narrow road.

The Jones County volunteer fire departments that responded to the fire are listed below:

Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department

Rustin Volunteer Fire Department

Sharon Volunteer Fire Department

Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department

Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department

Pleasant Ridge Volunteer Fire Department

Soso Volunteer Fire Department

M&M Volunteer Fire Department

Glade Volunteer Fire Department

Powers Volunteer Fire Department

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department helped the volunteer fire departments with traffic control, while Dixie Electrical Power Association and Centerpoint Energy also responded to the scene.

