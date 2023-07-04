St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

LIVE: Biden to speak to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members

President Joe Biden is expected to address the National Education Association on Tuesday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - July Fourth is not a day off from President Joe Biden.

Biden returns from a holiday weekend in Delaware to address members of the National Education Association during an event Tuesday. He will be joined by first lady Jill Biden.

They are hosting a barbecue this afternoon for military families, and this evening, Biden and the first lady are scheduled to take part in a South Lawn celebration with service members, veterans and their families.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

JFD called after grease fire at popular Jackson restaurant
JFD called after grease fire at popular Jackson restaurant
3 arrested for stealing vehicle from Baptist Hospital parking lot in Jackson
Two Miss. men arrested after waving rifle out of car ‘in threatening manner’
Two Miss. men arrested after waving rifle out of car ‘in threatening manner’
A photo of Michael Corey Jenkins from his hospital bed.
Richland officer implicated in alleged abuse of 2 Black men in Rankin County
Kevin White, 21
21-year-old arrested on birthday after pregnant woman and her brother found dead

Latest News

Deputies learned that the woman was walking her dog Tuesday morning when the possible attack...
1 dead after possible alligator attack in South Carolina
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies.
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to be a digital hologram after she dies
Duo charged with child abuse after Mississippi child tests positive for meth
Duo charged with child abuse after Mississippi child tests positive for meth
LIVE: Biden to address NEA