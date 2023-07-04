3 arrested for stealing vehicle from Baptist Hospital parking lot in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three suspects are in custody, and two stolen vehicles have been recovered by Capitol Police Monday evening.

The arrests took place at about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Woodrow Wilson Drive and Bailey Avenue.

According to Police Chief Bo Luckey, one of the vehicles had been stolen from the Baptist Hospital parking lot, and the other had been used to commit that crime.

