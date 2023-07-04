St. Jude Dream Home
3 arrested for stealing vehicle from Baptist Hospital parking lot in Jackson

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three suspects are in custody, and two stolen vehicles have been recovered by Capitol Police Monday evening.

The arrests took place at about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Woodrow Wilson Drive and Bailey Avenue.

According to Police Chief Bo Luckey, one of the vehicles had been stolen from the Baptist Hospital parking lot, and the other had been used to commit that crime.

