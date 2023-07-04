St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas

Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion involving fireworks on July 4 in east Texas.
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion involving fireworks on July 4 in east Texas.(Gray News, file image)
By Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - One person is dead and four others are injured after a fireworks explosion on July 4 in east Texas.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Locust Road.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a major fire at that location.

Officials confirmed one person was killed and four others were hurt.

Preliminary details indicated the accident happened as fireworks were being prepped for an event later in the day. The explosion involved fireworks and other incendiary materials.

Officials said no foul play is suspected at this time.

The fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JFD called after grease fire at popular Jackson restaurant
JFD called after grease fire at popular Jackson restaurant
Laroderick Latiker
3 arrested for stealing vehicle from Baptist Hospital parking garage in Jackson
Two Miss. men arrested after waving rifle out of car ‘in threatening manner’
Two Miss. men arrested after waving rifle out of car ‘in threatening manner’
A photo of Michael Corey Jenkins from his hospital bed.
Richland officer implicated in alleged abuse of 2 Black men in Rankin County
Kevin White, 21
21-year-old arrested on birthday after pregnant woman and her brother found dead

Latest News

A look at all of the July 4th events around the metro
Police on the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say
Scientists are closer to using artificial intelligence to read human minds.
Researchers are using AI to experiment with reading people’s minds
Wynter Cole Smith remains missing.
FBI offering $25,000 reward in search for missing 2-year-old Michigan girl; suspect in Amber Alert arrested
A Highland Park Strong sign is displayed at a restaurant in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July...
Highland Park residents walk parade route where 7 were killed in Fourth of July shooting