Wetter Weather This Week

Elise’s Forecast
Hot and muggy with a chance of afternoon showers/storms.
Hot and muggy with a chance of afternoon showers/storms.(WLBT)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Much more “normal” week ahead for us weatherwise, with highs expected to be in the upper 80s and low 90s most days, and afternoon showers and storms returning.

Today will continue to be somewhat muggy, with “feels like” temperatures in the low 100s, but no advisories or warnings are expected. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. The afternoon will bring a few spotty showers and storms that will cool people off quickly when they roll in.

The Fourth of July holiday looks a little soggy for some, so be prepared to take a break from the fireworks! These will again be summer-like convective storms and will stick around from about 2 PM through 8 or 9 PM. Highs for Tuesday will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Starting Wednesday, rain coverage picks up even more for central and southern Mississippi. A frontal boundary will be pushing through and kick up more persistent storms, but this will keep high temperatures more seasonable, in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The pattern of seasonable highs and afternoon showers and storms remains in place through the next weekend.

