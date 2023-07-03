Two Miss. men arrested after waving rifle out of car ‘in threatening manner’

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men have been arrested in Carroll County, Mississippi after one of them was reported for brandishing a rifle out of the window of a white Ford Mustang “in a threatening manner.”

Ladell Swims Jr., 25, and Jaquavious Swims, 21, were taken into custody in the town of North Carrollton on Sunday after deputies observed the barrel of a rifle and a magazine in the backseat of the car.

Authorities also discovered that in the car was a recently stolen firearm stashed beneath the driver’s seat, as well as cocaine, Xanax bars, marijuana, and a large sum of cash.

The two men were booked into the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility to await their initial appearances in court.

Further information regarding the exact charges the two men will face is not available at this time.

“I want to thank the concerned citizen who alerted us to this dangerous situation. With the help of our citizens, we are working to get drugs and guns out of our county for good,” said Carroll County Sheriff Walker. “I appreciate that person’s bravery in helping us get these dangerous men off of our streets and out of our neighborhoods.”

