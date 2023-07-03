Things To Know Monday, July 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Parents of Hinds Co. juvenile escapees raise concerns over safety at detention center

Three teenagers remain on the run after escaping from the Henley Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center last Thursday. But their family members are speaking out regarding the safety and security at the center and what changes they want to see as a result of this escape. Kenny Wayne Jones said 17-year-old Tayshon Holmes, 16-year-old Robert Earl Smith, and 15-year-old Jashon Jones overpowered a guard, got a hold of the keys, and escaped last week. “I don’t agree with my son breaking out. I don’t,” Yalana Jordan said.

2. 21-year-old arrested on birthday after pregnant woman and her brother found dead

Kevin White, 21 (Brookhaven Police Department)

A 21-year-old has been arrested after a pregnant woman and her brother were found murdered. It happened on the 21-year-old suspect’s birthday. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins told WLBT that officers responded to shots being fired around 10:56 p.m. Saturday night, located at South Railroad Avenue in Brookhaven. Kevin White, who turned 21 years old Saturday, allegedly took the lives of Shanecia Ferdinand, 28, her unborn baby - as a result of her death - and 30-year-old Ladarius Rockingham by gunfire. Brookhaven Police told 3 On Your Side that it is believed to be a domestic situation.

3. City of Lexington issues boil water notice

The City of Lexington issued a boil water notice on July 2. (Source: Alabama Extension)

The City of Lexington issued a boil water notice on July 2. City Clerk Jackie Brown says the city will be under the boil water notice until further notice.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.