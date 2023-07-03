St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Things To Know Monday, July 3

Things To Know
Things To Know(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Parents of Hinds Co. juvenile escapees raise concerns over safety at detention center

Three teenagers remain on the run after escaping from the Henley Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center last Thursday. But their family members are speaking out regarding the safety and security at the center and what changes they want to see as a result of this escape. Kenny Wayne Jones said 17-year-old Tayshon Holmes, 16-year-old Robert Earl Smith, and 15-year-old Jashon Jones overpowered a guard, got a hold of the keys, and escaped last week. “I don’t agree with my son breaking out. I don’t,” Yalana Jordan said.

2. 21-year-old arrested on birthday after pregnant woman and her brother found dead

Kevin White, 21
Kevin White, 21(Brookhaven Police Department)

A 21-year-old has been arrested after a pregnant woman and her brother were found murdered. It happened on the 21-year-old suspect’s birthday. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins told WLBT that officers responded to shots being fired around 10:56 p.m. Saturday night, located at South Railroad Avenue in Brookhaven. Kevin White, who turned 21 years old Saturday, allegedly took the lives of Shanecia Ferdinand, 28, her unborn baby - as a result of her death - and 30-year-old Ladarius Rockingham by gunfire. Brookhaven Police told 3 On Your Side that it is believed to be a domestic situation.

3. City of Lexington issues boil water notice

The City of Lexington issued a boil water notice on July 2.
The City of Lexington issued a boil water notice on July 2. (Source: Alabama Extension)

The City of Lexington issued a boil water notice on July 2. City Clerk Jackie Brown says the city will be under the boil water notice until further notice.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin White, 21
21-year-old arrested on birthday after pregnant woman and her brother found dead
Hospital employees in Mississippi in limbo after not receiving paychecks
Hospital employees in Mississippi in limbo after not receiving paychecks
Jeffery Simmons
‘This is where my heart is at:’ Former Bulldog Jeffery Simmons pays homage to his hometown with community event
Mississippi Democratic Party boss resigns ahead of removal vote
Mississippi Democratic Party boss resigns ahead of removal vote
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm

Latest News

Elise's 6 AM Monday Forecast
(L-R) Tayshon Holmes, 17 Robert Earl Smith, 16 Jashon Jones, 15
Parents of Hinds Co. juvenile escapees raise concerns over safety at detention center
Ashley's Overnight Forecast
Parents of Hinds Co. juvenile escapees raise concerns over safety at detention center