RV crash in Mississippi kills Slidell man
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Slidell man died as the result of an RV crash in Mississippi on I-10, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials identified the victim as Martin Bruno, 78.
Bruno and his wife Eileen, 77, were traveling west on I-10 when their 2016 Jayco Motorhome went off-road and collided with trees near the roadside.
Law enforcement officials say that the crash is under investigation.
