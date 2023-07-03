St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours

NO SOUND - A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW)
By WJFW staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW) - Thrill seekers got more than they bargained for in Wisconsin when the roller coaster they were riding got stuck upside down.

A roller coaster at the Forest County Festival shut down midride Sunday, leaving some passengers hanging upside down for at least three hours.

Emergency responders from three surrounding counties came to help rescue the riders.

The roller coasters’ abrupt stop is believed to be a malfunction.

“There is a mechanical failure with the ride where it became stuck in the upright position,” said Capt. Brennan Cook, Crandon Fire Department. “The ride was recently inspected by the state of Wisconsin here on site, and at this time we don’t have any other information.”

Every passenger was rescued safely and taken to the hospital to be checked out.

A mechanical failure led to roller coaster riders getting stuck upside down for hours, a fire official said. (WJFW)

Copyright 2023 WJFW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin White, 21
21-year-old arrested on birthday after pregnant woman and her brother found dead
Hospital employees in Mississippi in limbo after not receiving paychecks
Hospital employees in Mississippi in limbo after not receiving paychecks
Jeffery Simmons
‘This is where my heart is at:’ Former Bulldog Jeffery Simmons pays homage to his hometown with community event
Mississippi Democratic Party boss resigns ahead of removal vote
Mississippi Democratic Party boss resigns ahead of removal vote
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Today at 11 - WLBT
FILE - Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29,...
Activists spurred by affirmative action ruling challenge legacy admissions at Harvard
Fire trucks on scene of Johnny T’s nightclub
Fire trucks on scene of popular Jackson restaurant and bar