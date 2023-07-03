‘Prolonging the circus’: Chief Justice recuses himself in H.B. 1020 appeal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Chief Justice Mike Randolph won’t preside over an appeal of a lower court’s decision regarding H.B. 1020.

In a scathing, 16-page order handed down Monday, Randolph said he was a neutral party in the matter but his participation in the case “risks prolonging the ‘circus’ and allowing a sideshow to overshadow the center-ring attraction.”

The order comes just days before the state’s high court is expected to hear an appeal in a case that could determine the constitutionality of the controversial House bill.

1020 was passed by lawmakers during the 2023 session and calls for, among other things, the appointment of four temporary circuit judges to preside over criminal and civil cases in Hinds County.

Ann Saunders, Sabreen Sharrief, and Dorothy Triplett, three Jackson residents, filed a suit in Hinds County Chancery Court, arguing the law would dilute the power of the county’s existing judges.

The three argued the appointed judges would preside over cases in Hinds County without having to live in the county or be answerable to its voters.

Plaintiffs also challenged the constitutionality of existing state law that allows the chief justice to appoint temporary judges to help in emergencies, such as with the backlog of criminal and civil cases created during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Randolph was named as a defendant because the law mandates the chief justice make the appointments.

For his part, Randolph maintained he had no opinion on 1020 but would enforce it if it became effective.

“The only issue on which the chief justice... has a substantive position is whether [he] should have ever been named as a defendant,” he wrote.

Hinds County Chancery Judge Dewayne Thomas dismissed Randolph from the suit, citing judicial immunity, and later tossed the residents’ challenge altogether.

A day later, the decision was appealed to the Mississippi Supreme Court. A motion also was later filed asking Randolph to recuse himself.

Randolph took issue with that motion, saying petitioners provided no “factual basis for disqualification or recusal under the Code for Judicial Conduct.”

He also suggested he was named party solely so he would be forced to recuse, saying the plaintiff’s strategy was akin to judge-shopping.

“The representations and innuendos conjectured in appellant’s motion, peppered with minimal facts, lack a solid foundation,” he wrote. “The motion is largely speculative, baseless, and (at times) inaccurate.”

Randolph considered seeking a final decision on judicial immunity prior to considering the appeal. However, he said doing so could delay the case and subject his court to additional scrutiny.

“The institution of the Mississippi Supreme Court must be shielded from unnecessary criticisms that would surely result if I delayed the proceedings,” he wrote. “A just and independent judiciary is a paramount consideration.”

Randolph recusal by Anthony Warren on Scribd

