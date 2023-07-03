Power lines down after loaded log truck flips in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency officials are responding to a loaded log truck that flipped in Jones County Monday.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a fully-loaded log truck lost control, flipped onto its side and lost its load of logs, blocking the roadway on Riley Johnson Road and taking down power lines.

The sheriff’s department says the driver was able to exit the log truck on his own and was treated at the scene by EMServ Ambulance Service medics.

435 Riley Johnson Road is closed until further notice as vehicle and log recovery work is being done and electrical power restoration efforts are completed, according to JCSD.

Johnson Fire & Rescue, Union Fire & Rescue and Dixie Electric Power Association also responded to the accident.

Updates will be added as more information becomes available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.