Madison Co. District Attorney’s Office temporarily relocating to city of Madison

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison County District Attorney’s Office will soon have a new temporary home.

On Monday, the Madison County Board of Supervisors approved a three-year lease to relocate the office to a facility in the city of Madison.

The move comes 11 months to the day after the DA’s office flooded, forcing staffers there to move into the county courthouse.

“We’re 11 months into not having an office. This allows us to move into that space as soon as the lease is signed,” said Ashley Allen, chief deputy District Attorney for Bubba Bramlett’s office.

The measure was approved on a 3-1 vote, with District 5 Supervisor Paul Griffin being the lone no vote.

“I have an issue with him moving out of the county seat to another city, when we offered him places to be housed out on [Highway] 43,” he said. “I don’t see the DA submitting a contract to move out of the county seat of Rankin County... out of Brandon to Pearl... Why would he do that to the city of Canton?”

Allen said there were no move-in ready options available in Canton, while the Webster Circle facility is “100 percent move-in ready.”

“[It will] get us out of the hallway of the courthouse and help us do our jobs more efficiently and more effectively,” she said.

Griffin also questioned the cost of the contract, saying the funds could be better used elsewhere.

The contract will be for around $145,000 a year for three years, or around $22.60 per square foot.

District 3 Supervisor Gerald Steen said he understood Griffin’s concerns but said the decision will “get y’all located and back on your feet as far as office space.”

The contract is only for three years, in part, because the DA’s office will likely move back into a county facility once renovations at the courthouse are complete.

“We’re in the process of purchasing the old Fred’s next door, taking 18 months to get that remodeled. Hopefully sooner,” Steen said. “We’ll move some agencies and move into the current courthouse for 15 to 18 months. That’s where we came up with approximately three years.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.