St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Hinds County approves five-year trash-hauling contract with Waste Management

Village leaders say the rate hike is undesirable, but competitive compared to surrounding...
Village leaders say the rate hike is undesirable, but competitive compared to surrounding communities.(MGN)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Customers in Hinds County will continue to have their trash picked up by Waste Management.

On Monday, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved entering into a new, five-year agreement with the firm to provide twice-weekly pickup service in mostly unincorporated parts of the county.

County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones says details of the contract are still being worked out. On average, the contract will go from about $11 a home to more than $15.

He said the increase is needed, in part, because the company will be providing new garbage cans, as well as automated trucks to empty them.

However, Jones says it’s too early to tell if those costs will be passed on to customers. “Supervisors are looking to see what can be done so that no cost [increase] is passed on to citizens,” he said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin White, 21
21-year-old arrested on birthday after pregnant woman and her brother found dead
JFD called after grease fire at popular Jackson restaurant
JFD called after grease fire at popular Jackson restaurant
Hospital employees in Mississippi in limbo after not receiving paychecks
Hospital employees in Mississippi in limbo after not receiving paychecks
Mississippi Democratic Party boss resigns ahead of removal vote
Mississippi Democratic Party boss resigns ahead of removal vote
Jeffery Simmons
‘This is where my heart is at:’ Former Bulldog Jeffery Simmons pays homage to his hometown with community event

Latest News

DIGITAL DESK: Choctaw Indian Fair begins July 12
DIGITAL DESK: Choctaw Indian Fair begins July 12
DIGITAL DESK: Choctaw Indian Fair begins July 12
DIGITAL DESK: Choctaw Indian Fair begins July 12
Former Mississippi coworkers revealed to be father and son
Former Mississippi coworkers revealed to be father and son
Zuri Wilson receives her diploma from Pearl High School on May 18, 2023, inside the Mississippi...
Pearl High student wins battle to wear Native American regalia at graduation ceremony