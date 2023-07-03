Hinds County approves five-year trash-hauling contract with Waste Management

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Customers in Hinds County will continue to have their trash picked up by Waste Management.

On Monday, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved entering into a new, five-year agreement with the firm to provide twice-weekly pickup service in mostly unincorporated parts of the county.

County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones says details of the contract are still being worked out. On average, the contract will go from about $11 a home to more than $15.

He said the increase is needed, in part, because the company will be providing new garbage cans, as well as automated trucks to empty them.

However, Jones says it’s too early to tell if those costs will be passed on to customers. “Supervisors are looking to see what can be done so that no cost [increase] is passed on to citizens,” he said.

