St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Former Mississippi coworkers revealed to be father and son

Former Mississippi coworkers revealed to be father and son
Former Mississippi coworkers revealed to be father and son(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A DNA test revealed that two former Alcorn County coworkers are father and son.

Steve Foster grew up not knowing his real parents.

“At three days old, I was adopted and then later in life I was raised as a single child, and then later on I found my biological mother,” he said.

It all began with the help of his wife and mother-in-law.

“They got an address to my biological mother, her residence, and then I sent them a Christmas card,” he said. “And then next thing I know, I got a Christmas card back.”

He eventually received a life-changing call from Clara Gail Beavers Davis.

Foster recalled, “The lady on the line says, ‘This is your mother, your biological mother. Do you mind if I stop by to see you?’ And it was like, ‘I don’t mind at all.’”

So he was able to find his mother - but still didn’t know his father.

Davis told her son she’d eventually reveal his father’s name. She believed Foster’s father to be dead, but she never did reveal the name before her own death.

Foster’s cousin Angie Moore spent years constructing a family tree.

“And sure enough, [Moore] comes back with some results,” Foster said. “She says, ‘Well, Robert Plaxico is actually your father and he is still alive.’”

Foster knew the man and knew where he lived. They had first met in the 1980s when they both worked at the hospital in Corinth.

“But as soon as I saw [Plaxico], I had no doubt,” Moore said. “I didn’t even need the DNA test, but we did it anyway.”

The pair have since been making up for lost time.

“Need to see each other as much as we can. I ain’t got much more time here,” Plaxico said.

They talk every other night.

“I tell him all the time that I love him,” Plaxico said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin White, 21
21-year-old arrested on birthday after pregnant woman and her brother found dead
JFD called after grease fire at popular Jackson restaurant
JFD called after grease fire at popular Jackson restaurant
Hospital employees in Mississippi in limbo after not receiving paychecks
Hospital employees in Mississippi in limbo after not receiving paychecks
Mississippi Democratic Party boss resigns ahead of removal vote
Mississippi Democratic Party boss resigns ahead of removal vote
Jeffery Simmons
‘This is where my heart is at:’ Former Bulldog Jeffery Simmons pays homage to his hometown with community event

Latest News

DIGITAL DESK: Choctaw Indian Fair begins July 12
DIGITAL DESK: Choctaw Indian Fair begins July 12
DIGITAL DESK: Choctaw Indian Fair begins July 12
DIGITAL DESK: Choctaw Indian Fair begins July 12
Village leaders say the rate hike is undesirable, but competitive compared to surrounding...
Hinds County approves five-year trash-hauling contract with Waste Management
Zuri Wilson receives her diploma from Pearl High School on May 18, 2023, inside the Mississippi...
Pearl High student wins battle to wear Native American regalia at graduation ceremony