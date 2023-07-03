St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather pattern to continue through late week

Unsettled most of this week
Unsettled most of this week(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue across parts of the area into this evening. An isolated stronger storm with gusty winds and hail cannot completely be ruled out too. Activity on radar will gradually taper off after sunset with just a slight chance for a shower overnight. Expect low temperatures to drop to the middle 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

While we will start off our 4th of July on a relatively quiet note, that is expected to gradually change throughout the day. More showers and storms are on track to flare up across central Mississippi, especially after lunchtime with the heating of the day. In addition to heavy downpours and lightning, a few strong to severe storms will also be possible with most of the area outlooked under a ‘Marginal 1/5 Risk’. Have a plan B for your holiday festivities in the instance you have to move indoors to dodge a shower/storm. Temperatures will be seasonable in the lower 90s by the afternoon. We will cool back down to the 70s overnight as most storms fade away.

Unsettled conditions should stick around for the rest of the week as we see daily opportunities for rain and storms. This will also keep the heat down with afternoon temperatures generally in the lower 90s. Rain chances will be possible over the weekend as well ahead of rising temperatures into early next week.

