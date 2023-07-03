First Alert Forecast: Showers and a few strong storms expected for the beginning of this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: The chance for scattered showers and storms will continue this afternoon as a marginal risk (1/5) is in place for areas north of I-20 throughout the evening. The main threats with this round of storms continues to be damaging wind and hail. Storms will begin to develop in the early afternoon and continue into the later part of Monday night. Temperatures warm up into the low 90s for today, but some places may not reach 90 due to storms. Heading into this evening, temperatures cool off into the low 70s.

Tuesday: Fourth of July looks to be a wet one as showers and storms are expected for Tuesday afternoon. A few of these may be on the strong side. Another marginal risk is in place tomorrow for areas north of I-20. Damaging wind gusts and hail continue to be the main threats with these storms. The morning looks to be dry for most areas but heading into the afternoon and evening, storms move in. There could be a few breaks from the storms to enjoy some Fourth of July activities, but storms will be widespread throughout central Mississippi. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s and then cool off into the low 70s overnight.

Extended forecast: The marginal risk (1/5) for a few strong storms sticks around for Wednesday. Damaging winds look to be the main threat with this round of storms but some hail could be possible. Rain chances are expected to continue throughout the rest of the work week. However, temperatures will be much cooler than what we’ve seen over the past week with some days not even making it to 90 degrees. As we head into next weekend, rain chances decrease with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees.

