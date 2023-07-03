First Alert Forecast: Rainy week ahead, including Fourth of July

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: The chance for isolated showers and storms continues throughout the rest of the night and into Monday morning. Some storms could be strong. Areas north of I-20 are under a marginal risk (1/5) for stronger storms. The main threats with these storms will be damaging wind gusts and hail. Temperatures will cool off into the mid 70s with overcast skies continuing for most overnight.

Monday: Showers and storms will continue into early Monday morning. More of these earlier showers will be north of I-20. An isolated chance for showers continues throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s. Heading into Monday afternoon and into the evening, another round of showers and storms are expected. A marginal risk (1/5) will be in place again for counties north of I-20. Damaging winds and hail are expected with this batch of storms. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out overnight into Tuesday. Temperatures drop off into the low 70s.

Extended Forecast: For your Fourth of July, widespread rain chances are expected throughout the day. The chance for a few stronger storms remains possible Tuesday afternoon as another marginal risk (1/5) will be in place again for a majority of central Mississippi. Damaging winds and hail continue to be threats with these storms. Storms are expected to continue into the evening. The chance for more widespread shower activity is expected to continue throughout the rest of the week but become more scattered for Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 90s throughout the week with lows in the mid to low 70s.

