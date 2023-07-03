JFD called after grease fire at popular Jackson restaurant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fire trucks were on the scene of a popular Jackson restaurant and bar Monday morning.

The fire happened at Johnny T’s around 10:30 a.m. The restaurant is located on Farish Street and is a well-known eatery.

According to Fire Chief Willie Owens, the incident was caused by a grease fire.

Most of the damage is to the back of the restaurant, Owens said, but there is more water damage than fire damage.

The restaurant should be able to get back up and running within a week.

Officials stayed at the scene to make sure nothing sparked back up.

