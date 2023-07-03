St. Jude Dream Home
DIGITAL DESK: Choctaw Indian Fair begins July 12

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WLBT) - The 73rd annual Choctaw Indian Fair at Mississippi’s Choctaw Indian Reservation is July 12-15.

The fair is a celebration of the Choctaw heritage with the theme, “The Choctaw Spirit Lives On.”

You can expect historical and cultural displays, social dancing, tribal arts & crafts, Choctaw stickball – the granddaddy of all field sports – as well as the Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant and traditional Choctaw food.

The fair also offers carnival rides and games for the young and old alike, Shawi’s Discovery Zone, and chart-topping musical acts each night featuring Brett Michaels, Chase Rise, and Jeremy Camp.

