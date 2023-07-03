City of Lexington issues boil water notice
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Lexington issued a boil water notice on July 2.
City Clerk Jackie Brown says the city will be under the boil water notice until further notice.
Below is a checklist for safe water use issued by the MSDH:
DO NOT
- Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.
- Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.
- Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
- Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.
DO
- Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.
- Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.
- Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
- Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
- Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.
REMEMBER:
- Properly chlorinated water in swimming pools is safe.
- Fish in aquariums are not affected.
Bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute will inactivate all major types of harmful bacteria.
The MSDH has also issued a statement regarding what to do when the boil water notice is lifted:
- Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing. Example:1 faucet — run for 10 minutes;2 faucets — run both for 5 minutes;3 faucets — run each for 3-4 minutes; Flush any faucet for a minimum of 2 minutes to ensure the clearing of the line serving the faucet.
- Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc., made during the boil water notice.
- Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with “cleared” system water.
- Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators, and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.
- Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.
- Run dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.
