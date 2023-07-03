Aaron Banks named president of Jackson City Council

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Aaron Banks has been named president of the Jackson City Council.

At a special meeting, the Ward Six councilman was tapped to take over the position, replacing Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote.

“I look forward to serving and hopefully making sure there is not only accountability but decorum among this body,” Banks said. “And professionalism, so we can be that city that shineth on top of a hill.”

Banks comes in after a tumultuous year for city leaders, which included continued legal battles over trash, two water crises, and a vote to place the city’s sewer system under the control of a federal receiver.

Banks was elected unanimously after Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley withdrew from the race at the behest of Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

Stokes recommended Hartley withdraw with the understanding that he would support him for vice president.

Stokes nominated Hartley for vice president, but he was defeated by Ward Two Councilwoman Angelique Lee in the race for the council’s second-highest position on a 4-3 vote.

Lee is now in her second term as vice president.

Among duties, the president is responsible for running and calling council meetings. The vice president fills in when the council president is not available.

