1 person, 2 dogs killed in carjacking spree, police say

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WUSA) - A carjacking spree that left one person and two dogs dead started on Addison Road and Rolling Ridge Drive in Seat Pleasant, according to Prince George’s County police.

Investigators said that around noon on Saturday, a man carjacked a driver and then fled two miles to Central Avenue and Ritchie Road in Capitol Heights.

Witnesses said the man attempted to carjack a customer in the McDonald’s drive thru. Police said the victim attempted to flee, and that’s when the alleged carjacker opened fire, killing the driver.

Prince George’s County police said the man then carjacked a woman with three dogs inside her car, and he shot and killed two of the dogs.

“It’s extremely rare to come across an individual who has such a disregard for life,” Prince George’s County Acting Deputy Chief Zachary O’Lare said.

The alleged carjacker drove off, initiating a police pursuit involving Capitol Heights police that ended four miles away in northeast D.C.

Investigators said the man carjacked a third victim at Sheriff Road and 52nd Street Northeast.

“My officer did engage with the suspect in D.C. on Sheriff Road, and they did engage in a gun fight with the subject. Fortunately neither parties were struck,” Capitol Heights Police Chief Darryl Morgan said.

D.C. police say they were not involved in the pursuit, but their officers did make the arrest in their jurisdiction.

“What I can say, is that I am thankful to let the community know that the suspect is in custody, but what I don’t want is that to overshadow the damage that he has done to our community,” O’Lare said.

The shooting that unfolded involving Capitol Heights police officers is now under investigation by D.C. police.

“Metropolitan Police Department’s internal affairs will be investigating the officer involved shootings as they do any agency that is in the District of Columbia for a shooting,” D.C. Police Commander Darnell Robinson said.

The suspect that was arrested hasn’t been named, but police said that he will be facing charges in the District and also in Prince George’s County, where he will eventually be extradited for the harsher criminal charges.

