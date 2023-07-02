Toddler nearly beaten to death last year now paralyzed, blind, has major brain damage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A two-year-old is now paralyzed, blind, non-verbal, suffers from severe brain damage, and much more, after police said the man who was babysitting him nearly beat him to death in December 2022.

Little Tyshawn Brumfield was finally released from the hospital in late March after multiple surgeries and rehab sessions.

Tyshawn Brumfield. (WAFB)

The man who was babysitting him, Howard Youngblood, is facing a second-degree cruelty to juveniles charge.

According to the arrest report, Youngblood told officers Brumfield fell on his front steps, but the doctor said, “the victim’s injuries were extensive and were in no way consistent with a fall.”

Tyshawn is now back home; however his life will never be the same.

It’s the new reality for his grandmother Shelia Parker. The pair was coming home from an appointment at the eye doctor Thursday afternoon.

“This is Kentwood Water, put the water in here, this is how he eats,” said Parker.

Taking care of his many needs is now around the clock job for Parker and his father. For example, his medicine and food have to be fed through tubes in his body.

“This is Tyshawn’s life; this is what he has to go through. A baby who was once joyous and happy,” said Parker.

Parker said it’s overwhelming sometimes.

“But for me, I describe it as a time of showing somebody love that needs it. And it’s a time of selflessly giving Tyshawn all of me, because that’s what he needs from me,” said Parker.

She doesn’t know how someone could do such a thing to a two-year-old who was once full of energy and had his entire life ahead of him.

Tyshawn Brumfield (WAFB)

“This baby was a healthy baby. This baby was running, jumping, climbing, smiling, reaching for you, wanting somebody to pick him up, eating up your food, eating popsicles. He was being a baby. And he went from being a healthy baby, and now he’s crippled,” said Parker.

While doctors have told the family that it’s highly unlikely little Tyshawn will ever walk or see again, Parker is holding on to her faith that a miracle will indeed happen.

She’s also making sure Tyshawn is not alone in this fight.

“Their specialty is being a doctor, because they have the primary care doctors, they have the neuro doctors, the heart doctors, the orthopedic doctors, that’s their specialty. I am not going to go against them. See, I talk to the doctor of all doctors, and his name is Doctor Jesus, and I believe that Jesus can fix it,” said Parker.

The grandmother said Tyshawn will have more surgeries on his skull in the future.

After WAFB aired the report, dozens of people commented and called to ask how they could help little Tyshawn out.

The grandmother had mentioned how they needed a ramp to help roll Tyshawn into the house with his wheelchair.

Scott Freshwater dropped off the materials to build the ramp at the house on Saturday, July 1, and Big Brown helped install it.

Ramp for child (Family members)

The grandmother is thankful for all the love and support the community has shown her and Tyshawn.

Ramp for child (Family members)

If you would like to help Tyshawn you can click this link: Help me get back on track for my kids

