‘This is where my heart is at:’ Former Bulldog Jeffery Simmons pays homage to his hometown with community event

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MACON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jeffery Simmons could be like most professional athletes and choose to keep his money to himself, but Saturday, he chose to use his platform to make a difference.

The former Mississippi State Bulldog and current defensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans chose to spend his 4th of July weekend making an impact on his hometown youth.

“This is a big opportunity for me because I get to show an NFL defensive lineman what I got, and then I might get to be on his team in the future,” said attendee Xavier Hunt.

Those high aspirations are exactly the words Jeffery Simmons’ “Give ‘Em A Reason” Foundation is looking for. The foundation is used to empower community youth by giving them opportunities to build their confidence through sports.

The Macon, Mississippi, native says Saturday was the first time he got the chance to host an event in his hometown.

“I reached out to him, and I’m like, ‘I want to bring something back to my hometown.’ I do the camp every year in Starkville, but I just wanted to bring it here. This is where it started at, this is where my heart is at, and this is where I love a lot,” said Simmons.

That was made possible this weekend by offering children and young adults competition-based activities.

“I went to the same elementary they went to, to middle school, to high school. That’s my message to them, you know. If I can do it, why not you,” said Simmons.

Simmons’ good deed off the field was recognized in a special way by Macon’s Mayor Robert Boykin as he was honored with a key to the city.

Simmons treated this symbol of gratitude as if he had just won a Super Bowl MVP trophy.

“This is for all you guys. This is where I grew up at. This is where my heart at. I love you guys. You guys are the reason why I come back and give back to my community. This one’s for you guys. I wouldn’t be in the situation and position I am now,” said Simmons.

Simmons says regardless of whether his professional career takes him somewhere further or even ends unexpectedly, this event is something he plans to do well into the future.

