St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Church volunteers spend part of holiday weekend helping Louin tornado victims

Volunteers from New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church serve lunches to tornado victims in...
Volunteers from New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church serve lunches to tornado victims in Louin Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUIN, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteers from many churches from Mississippi and beyond are continuing to provide food and relief supplies to tornado victims in Louin over the July Fourth holiday weekend.

“We’re up here serving the families that lost and we enjoy that, because it could’ve been us,” said Minnie Haynes, a volunteer from New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. “So, we just enjoy doing it.

Volunteers from several churches gathered at Community Center Missionary Baptist Church and nearby Jerusalem Baptist Church to hand out lunch plates and supplies, including shoes, canned food and toiletries.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing for everybody to come together and help out in a time like this,” said Debbie Lott, a resident of Louin.

She stopped by Jerusalem Baptist Church to pick up several lunches for relatives who had damage from the deadly twister that hit the area on June 18.

Volunteers from churches in Covington County and Alabama said they were glad to help those in need.

“Biblically, we understand to esteem another man’s needs greater than ours, and whenever there’s a call, we’re supposed to be there to serve, that’s what we are, we’re servants,” said Michael Barton, pastor of Greater Worship Ministries in Eutaw, Ala.

Volunteers from New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will leave Monday morning to deliver two truckloads of water to tornado victims in Moss Point.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital employees in Mississippi in limbo after not receiving paychecks
Hospital employees in Mississippi in limbo after not receiving paychecks
NBA Hall of Famer sends first installment of $1M pledge to Jackson State University (PHOTO...
NBA Hall of Famer sends first installment of $1M pledge to Jackson State University
According to officials, a man drowned in the Dog River in the Big Point community.
Victim identified in Dog River drowning; Jackson Co. investigating
A Pennsylvania police officer died earlier this month; the county coroner says the cause was an...
Cop dies after overdosing on drugs he stole from evidence lockers, officials say
Jackson Police Department
Police searching for suspects in Friday afternoon robbery of N. Jackson restaurant

Latest News

DIGITAL DESK: 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway; the families who benefit and the researchers...
DIGITAL DESK: 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway; the families who benefit and the researchers who sacrifice
DIGITAL DESK: 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway; the families who benefit and the researchers...
DIGITAL DESK: 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway; the families who benefit and the researchers who sa
Championship hot air balloon festival kicks off in Canton
VIDEO: Championship hot air balloon festival kicks off in Canton
The worst of the weather is over, but almost 40,000 outages are reported as of 8 a.m. Monday.
Nearly 40,000 power outages reported after Sunday’s storms
Dale's Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp: Taste of Summer with Dale’s Seasoning