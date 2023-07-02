Celebrating Fourth of July on the Rez while staying safe in the heat

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - While making the best of celebrating the Fourth of July weekend celebration, Adam Choate, one of the organizers of the annual Independence Day celebration on the Rez, says they wanted to keep everyone safe from the sweltering heat and humidity.

They did just that by setting up portable cooling stations outside and keeping people hydrated and happy.

“The Fourth of July is important to everyone out here and a lot of people in the community who served, so we are very happy to have put this on for the community,” said Choate.

Organizers of the 12th annual Independence Day celebration on the Rez didn’t let the heat wave stop them from putting on the big event!

“We got a lot of cold water, a lot of cold drinks,” Choate said. “We have Reservoir Police out here on standby just in case anything does happen.”

Portable air conditions were placed on the lawn for people to stay cool. Reservoir Police and medical personnel were also patrolling just in case of any medical emergencies.

“We got the water bottles, and we got the air blowing on us,” Ridgeland Titans Football Coach Rodney Keys said.

Other folks that came to the festival brought extra blankets to sit under the shade and listen to some of their favorite performers and bands. Staying hydrated was also a priority at Saturday’s event.

“Thing about it is, you just don’t wait until it gets hot to start drinking water,” Keys said. “You have to drink water constantly throughout the day. I’m not going to lie. It’s hot out here. It’s hot as lava out here. Keep hydrated and stay cool.”

There were also some fun and cool activities for the kids, including water inflatables that provided them with a summer splash. Food vendors were also there serving up tasty dishes all while finding ways to cool off.

“I usually bring a fan, but I bought three fans this go-round,” Jonathan Cline, a food vendor said. “Water, I got three or four cases and keep them iced down, not just to sell but to hand out for any workers or volunteers because it is super-hot.”

Despite the toasty weather, many say coming together with the ones you love during this holiday is all that really matters.

“I’m glad everyone is coming around and having a good time,” said Andrew Pohl. “It makes a day for everyone, and everybody gets to chill in the water.”

