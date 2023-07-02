St. Jude Dream Home
21-year-old arrested on birthday after pregnant woman and her brother found dead

Kevin White, 21
Kevin White, 21(Brookhaven Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A 21-year-old has been arrested after a pregnant woman and her brother were found murdered. It happened on the 21-year-old suspect’s birthday.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins told WLBT that officers responded to shots being fired around 10:56 p.m. Saturday night, located at South Railroad Avenue in Brookhaven.

Kevin White, who turned 21 years old Saturday, allegedly took the lives of Shanecia Ferdinand, 28, her unborn baby - as a result of her death - and 30-year-old Ladarius Rockingham by gunfire.

Brookhaven Police told 3 On Your Side that it is believed to be a domestic situation.

White has been charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of first-degree murder. The suspect is in custody.

Brookhaven Police is investigating the shooting.

