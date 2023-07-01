St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Victim identified in Dog River drowning; Jackson Co. investigating

According to officials, a man drowned in the Dog River in the Big Point community.
According to officials, a man drowned in the Dog River in the Big Point community.(Public Domain Pictures)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County emergency officials are investigating an apparent drowning that happened Thursday.

According to officials, a man drowned in the Dog River in the Big Point community.

Jackson County Deputy Coroner James Prisock confirms that man was 41-year-old Salvado Garcia from Mexico.

Mississippi Power confirms Garcia was working for a contractor, trimming trees around power lines that run across the river.

Information is limited at this time. We’ll update this story with more information as we receive it.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania police officer died earlier this month; the county coroner says the cause was an...
Cop dies after overdosing on drugs he stole from evidence lockers, officials say
Deputies arrest a suspect outside an apartment in Canton, following a short standoff.
Man in custody following standoff in Canton
Jackson Police Department
Police searching for suspects in Friday afternoon robbery of N. Jackson restaurant
Feds: Former Hinds sheriff promised to protect felon from arrest if caught with gun
Feds: Former Hinds sheriff promised to protect felon from arrest if caught with gun
Deputy coroner James Prisock has been contacted.
Officials investigating body found in water off Belle Fontaine Beach

Latest News

WLBT AM WEATHER TODD ADAMS
WLBT at 6a - clipped version
Hospital employees in Mississippi in limbo after not receiving paychecks
Hospital employees in Mississippi in limbo after not receiving paychecks
MBA summer basketball tournament
Aubri Sparkman (left) speaks to her mother, Colbey Sparkman, about the Duck Tape Stuck at Prom...
Hattiesburg teen finalist in ‘Duck Tape Stuck at Prom’ scholarship competition