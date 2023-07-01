Victim identified in Dog River drowning; Jackson Co. investigating

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County emergency officials are investigating an apparent drowning that happened Thursday.

According to officials, a man drowned in the Dog River in the Big Point community.

Jackson County Deputy Coroner James Prisock confirms that man was 41-year-old Salvado Garcia from Mexico.

Mississippi Power confirms Garcia was working for a contractor, trimming trees around power lines that run across the river.

Information is limited at this time. We’ll update this story with more information as we receive it.

