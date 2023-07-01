Police investigating armed carjacking on Cedarhurst Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating an armed carjacking. The incident happened on Cedarhurst Drive on Thursday, June 29.

A press release says police arrested 25-year-old Adarin Cortez at 4:11 a.m. on June 30.

If you have any additional information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

