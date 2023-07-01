St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Police investigating armed carjacking on Cedarhurst Drive in Jackson

Adarin Cortez
Adarin Cortez(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating an armed carjacking. The incident happened on Cedarhurst Drive on Thursday, June 29.

A press release says police arrested 25-year-old Adarin Cortez at 4:11 a.m. on June 30.

If you have any additional information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania police officer died earlier this month; the county coroner says the cause was an...
Cop dies after overdosing on drugs he stole from evidence lockers, officials say
Deputies arrest a suspect outside an apartment in Canton, following a short standoff.
Man in custody following standoff in Canton
Jackson Police Department
Police searching for suspects in Friday afternoon robbery of N. Jackson restaurant
Deputy coroner James Prisock has been contacted.
Officials investigating body found in water off Belle Fontaine Beach
Feds: Former Hinds sheriff promised to protect felon from arrest if caught with gun
Feds: Former Hinds sheriff promised to protect felon from arrest if caught with gun

Latest News

Corey Harrelson, 47
Mississippi police officer arrested, fired for possession of child pornography
According to officials, a man drowned in the Dog River in the Big Point community.
Victim identified in Dog River drowning; Jackson Co. investigating
WLBT AM WEATHER TODD ADAMS
WLBT at 6a - clipped version
Hospital employees in Mississippi in limbo after not receiving paychecks
Hospital employees in Mississippi in limbo after not receiving paychecks