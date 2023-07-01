Jackson homicide rate on the decline, but June marks city’s deadliest month

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Halfway through 2023, Jackson’s homicide rate is down 27 percent from where it was this time last year.

There have been 52 homicides as of June 30, 2023, compared to the 72 homicides recorded by June 30, 2022.

The overall number is falling, but June marks the deadliest month with 11 homicides recorded in the capital city. Four of those homicides happened in a span of just four days.

“You know, whatever the situation was, it did not have to end with someone losing their life,” said Joseph Wade, Interim Police Chief of the Jackson Police Department.

Chief Wade says his department has routinely seen homicides result from people not knowing how to de-escalate an altercation, whether it be verbal or physical.

It’s an issue that’s caused the deaths of many, including 58-year-old Melvin McNair Jr.

According to JPD, McNair offered to house his cousin Carleton Haynes, who was reportedly suffering from drug addiction.

After an altercation between the two on June 24 escalated, Haynes shot McNair in the face. JPD later found McNair’s home was on fire before taking Haynes into custody.

McNair leaves behind three children, two of them step-children, according to his son Melvin McNair Jr.

“He was just a classic individual. He just took us all in as his own. He loved me and he supported me in all that. He… he was just my dad,” said 28-year-old McNair Jr.

McNair is most remembered by the Jackson community for his early days at Callaway High School. There, he played strong safety and made a name for himself.

“He was just a great man and he’s going to be missed and he’s a great friend. He also had a big heart, as it relates to just giving to people, and I think that’s what led to his demise. He had such a great heart, a big heart, that people took advantage of,” said D’Andra Orey, a lifelong friend of McNair’s.

A candlelight vigil and balloon release honoring the life of McNair took place at Callaway High School Friday night.

