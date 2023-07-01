St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Hattiesburg teen finalist in ‘Duck Tape Stuck at Prom’ scholarship competition

Aubri Sparkman (left) speaks to her mother, Colbey Sparkman, about the Duck Tape Stuck at Prom...
Aubri Sparkman (left) speaks to her mother, Colbey Sparkman, about the Duck Tape Stuck at Prom scholarship competition Friday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg teenager is hoping a dress she made out of duct tape will help send her to college.

Aubri Sparkman, 17, is a finalist in the national “Duck Tape Stuck at Prom” scholarship contest.

Contestants have to use Duck brand duct tape to make complete prom dresses or tuxedos.

Winners get a $10,000 scholarship.

Aubri crafted a music-themed dress that took her 66 hours to make.

“I play a lot of instruments and that inspired the theme for my dress,” Aubri said. “I have violin, electric guitar, piano and there’s a tambourine. I think music, it’s not just black and white, so I decided to use shimmer tape to kind of give that movement in color that music has.”

To vote for Aubri, jump online at www.stuckatprom.com.

Voting runs through July 12.

Aubri also has used her artistic skills to paint a mural at Southern Miss.

She’s also painted one of the city’s utility boxes.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two transported to hospital after shooting in north Jackson
Two transported to hospital after shooting in north Jackson
WLBT General Photo
Mississippi police officer arrested, charged with domestic violence
Feds: Former Hinds sheriff promised to protect felon from arrest if caught with gun
Feds: Former Hinds sheriff promised to protect felon from arrest if caught with gun
Man found dead behind abandoned property in Jackson
Man found dead behind abandoned property in Jackson
North Mississippi man named 2023 Truck Driver of the Year
North Mississippi man named 2023 Truck Driver of the Year

Latest News

DIGITAL DESK: 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway; the families who benefit and the researchers...
DIGITAL DESK: 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway; the families who benefit and the researchers who sacrifice
DIGITAL DESK: 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway; the families who benefit and the researchers...
DIGITAL DESK: 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway; the families who benefit and the researchers who sa
Championship hot air balloon festival kicks off in Canton
VIDEO: Championship hot air balloon festival kicks off in Canton
The worst of the weather is over, but almost 40,000 outages are reported as of 8 a.m. Monday.
Nearly 40,000 power outages reported after Sunday’s storms
Dale's Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp: Taste of Summer with Dale’s Seasoning