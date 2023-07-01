First Alert Weather Day: As we head into the 4th of July holiday, the temperature is expected to decrease, and the chance of rain will increase. Today marks the end of the Alert Day.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dangerous heat conditions continue across central and south Mississippi, with actual temperatures in the upper 90s, the peak heat index values ranging from 110-115. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect today from 9 am until 9 pm. Heat exhaustion will be likely with outdoor activity. There’s only a slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A greater risk for storms will be in the northeast part of Mississippi, where there is a low-end risk for severe weather.

Tonight, partly cloudy but continued warm and muggy. Overnight low near 76 degrees. Storm chances increase to 30% on Sunday, but it looks like we’ll start to see a break in the heat. Though, a heat advisory will continue for us.

Tracking a decrease in temperatures as we head into the 4th of July week! Highs will begin to return to the low 90s upper 80s

Moving into the next work week and the Fourth of July holiday, temperatures will start to decrease, and rain coverage will increase. The high pressure causing dangerous heat conditions will be pushed out, and afternoon showers and storms will become more widespread. By Wednesday, there will be an increase in rain coverage due to a quick-moving disturbance. Highs will return to the low 90s, which is normal for this time of year, and overnight temperatures will be more comfortable in the low 70s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.