First Alert Forecast:

First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat
WLBT AM WEATHER TODD ADAMS
WLBT AM WEATHER TODD ADAMS
By Todd Adams
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dangerous heat again today with actual temperatures in the upper 90s, the peak heat index values ranging from 110-115. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect today from 9am until 9pm. Heat exhaustion will be likely with outdoor activity. There’s only a slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A greater risk for storms will be in the northeast part of Mississippi, where there is a low end risk for severe weather.

Tonight, partly cloudy but continued warm and muggy. Overnight low near 76 degrees. Storm chances increase to 30% on Sunday, but it looks like we’ll start to see a break in the heat. Though, a heat advisory will continue for us. Next week, chances for showers and thunderstorms increase. And you will notice temperatures will ease back down... closer to seasonal norms of 91/72.

