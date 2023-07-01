St. Jude Dream Home
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest man suspected of hiding in someone’s attic

Body camera video shows a suspect being arrested after police say he was found hiding in someone's attic. (Source: WISN, CUDAHY PD, CNN)
By WISN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CUDAHY, Wis. (WISN) - Newly released body camera video shows police in Wisconsin arresting a man they say went to great lengths to avoid arrest.

On June 18, police responded to reports of someone jumping between rooftops and sounds of broken glass.

Officers at the scene then heard gunshots nearby. A tactical vehicle rescued two officers from gunshots they say were aimed at them.

A search of the neighborhood came up empty. That is, until the following morning when police received a call from a man who said he found a stranger in his attic.

The man told police that he had come home to find a door open with all of his attic items on the floor.

“So, we’re thinking it’s an animal and he said, ‘No, my name is Robert,’” the homeowner told police in bodycam footage.

The homeowner said he grabbed the suspect, later identified as Robert Turner Jr., and told him not to move until police arrived.

According to a criminal complaint, police said they eventually found a gun they believe Turner stashed in the neighbor’s grill.

Prosecutors said casings found the night of the shooting matched the gun.

At Turner’s court appearance on Friday, a detective took the stand.

“This gunfire is occurring in an extremely residential area. There was a children’s birthday party across the street,” the unidentified detective said. “This wasn’t that late at night. It’s the summertime. There were people outside during this.”

Turner is due back in court on July 25.

In 2007, Turner was convicted of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Feds: Former Hinds sheriff promised to protect felon from arrest if caught with gun

