St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

FROM THE VAULT: Color comes to WLBT

Color camera, color news film brought new dimension to news coverage in 1967
By Wilson Stribling
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For its first 13 years on the air, all local programs on WLBT were in black and white. But in February of 1967, the station got something new: one color studio camera from RCA.

The only other station in town at the time also had color cameras, but it was waiting to complete training before putting them on the air. WLBT decided to scoop the competition and had announcer Alon Bee introduce a Sunday-evening movie in front of the new camera. He told viewers it was the first color broadcast to emanate from Mississippi soil.

After that, just about everything on WLBT aired in color for those lucky enough to afford a color TV. You could buy one in 1967 for about $500, the equivalent of roughly $4,000 today.

The WLBT news department set out to shoot new color news film all over town. It was developed at the station as well, using a new color film processor. That film still exists in special storage at the Mississippi Department of Archives & History.

It would be another 14 years before videotape replaced the film. In 2010, the color got a lot sharper when WLBT began airing its newscasts in high definition. It was another step forward that would have been hard to imagine 70 years ago.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two transported to hospital after shooting in north Jackson
Two transported to hospital after shooting in north Jackson
WLBT General Photo
Mississippi police officer arrested, charged with domestic violence
Man found dead behind abandoned property in Jackson
Man found dead behind abandoned property in Jackson
Doug Evans
Mississippi prosecutor who excluded Black jurors is resigning after more than 30 years
North Mississippi man named 2023 Truck Driver of the Year
North Mississippi man named 2023 Truck Driver of the Year

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
FROM THE VAULT: Color comes to WLBT
FROM THE VAULT: Color comes to WLBT
Things To Know
Things To Know Friday, June 30
Controversial House Bill 1020 is set to take effect in less than a month. Wednesday’s federal...
Federal judge blocks law that would prohibit protests at state-owned buildings