U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear appeal of Madison Co. death row inmate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - A Madison County man sentenced to die for killing a 13-year-old boy nearly a decade ago will stay on death row after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal.

On Friday, the nation’s highest court denied a request to grant a petition to Tony Terrell Clark.

Because the court did not take the matter up, no majority opinion was issued.

However, in a dissenting message, Justice Sonya Sotomayor says the court’s failure to intervene means Clark will die “based on the decision of a jury that was plausibly selected based on race.”

Clark was sentenced to death by lethal injection in 2018, four years after he shot and killed Muhammed Saeed, a 13-year-old boy working the counter at his father’s convenience store.

During the trial, Muhammed’s father, Fahd Saeed, identified Clark as the shooter, saying his accomplice was a regular customer.

According to court documents, Saeed was on a video call with Muhammed’s mother at the time of the incident. Saeed was also shot before he was forced to open the store’s cash register at gunpoint.

No money was taken from the register and authorities were called after two customers entered the store finding Mohammed’s body on the floor.

After failing to reach a consensus initially, a Madison County jury sentenced Clark to death. He also received 40 years for attempted murder and 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

An attorney for Clark argued his client’s sentence should be vacated in lieu of life without parole because the state unfairly disqualified Black potential jurors.

The jury had 11 white members, one Black member, and two white alternates.

He also argued the jury handed down a death sentence because they had been improperly instructed by the judge.

The Mississippi Supreme Court rejected the latter argument, saying the jury was properly informed of sentencing options.

The state’s high court also ruled claims that potential jurors were weeded out based on race were without merit.

Sotomayor was joined by Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Elena Kagan, the court’s liberal minority.

“Defendants like Clark will watch as they are condemned by juries that may have been racially gerrymandered,” she wrote. “Prospective jurors... will learn that the color of their skin might deprive them of the right to sit as jurors in judgment of their peers.”

