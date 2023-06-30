Things To Know Friday, June 30

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Feds: Former Hinds sheriff promised to protect felon from arrest if caught with gun

Federal investigators believe a former Hinds County sheriff used his position to promise protection to a convicted felon even as he sold the felon ammunition, newly released documents allege. The superseding grand jury indictment, filed earlier this month, does not add additional charges against Marshand Crisler, who briefly served as Hinds County’s interim sheriff in late 2021. It does, however, offer more information about the relationship between Crisler and an unnamed convicted felon. In April, a federal grand jury indicted Marshand Crisler for bribery and selling ammunition to a convicted felon.

2. Vandals damage house under renovation to shelter abused and homeless

A shelter, under renovation for the abused and homeless, was vandalized in South Jackson, preventing the expansion of services. The damage to the non-profit house is postponing the expansion of services for some of the most vulnerable. “I actually volunteer because that’s my way of giving back,” said Otis Magee. Magee maintains Esther’s Haven House properties. The organization provides transitional housing for the abused, homeless, and formerly incarcerated. A house for women being renovated on Stuart Street was recently vandalized.

3. ‘These officers need to be prosecuted’: Mother of man allegedly beaten, sexually assaulted by Rankin Co. deputies speaks out

On Tuesday, Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey announced that multiple deputies were fired from the sheriff’s department. The deputies are accused of beating and sexually assaulting Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Parker on January 24. Attorneys Malik Shabazz and Trent Walker are representing the two men who were allegedly assaulted. They said they’re happy the deputies were fired, but they are still not satisfied. “Your firing of these deputies Bryan Bailey is too little too late,” Shabazz expressed. “You should have long ago fired these deputies.” Shabazz said he thinks the only reason Bailey fired the deputies is that the Mississippi Department of Justice and the State Bureau of Investigation are now investigating the alleged incident.

