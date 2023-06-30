St. Jude Dream Home
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Popular New Orleans-based pizza restaurant targets expansion in Jackson area

Popular New Orleans-based pizza restaurant targets expansion in Jackson area
Popular New Orleans-based pizza restaurant targets expansion in Jackson area(Fat Boy's Pizza)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular New Orleans-based, family-friendly pizza chain has announced that it will target the metro area for its franchise expansion.

Fat Boy’s Pizza, which has its first location in Mississippi based in Hattiesburg, has stated that the franchise is “primed for growth” in the Jackson area, including Clinton, Ridgeland, Madison, Pearl, Canton, and Brandon.

“We’re ready to give Mississippi residents more to love,” Vice President of Operations Casey Biehl said. “Our Hattiesburg location near Southern Miss convinced us we need to have more of a presence in Mississippi.”

Fat Boy’s Pizza goes big on everything, as evidenced by its slogan “Size Matters,” due to the whopping 30-inch pies.

Caption

“Our concepts can fit into any neighborhood or space,” Biehl said. “We’re looking for operators with proven restaurant experience and the ability to develop multiple units.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two transported to hospital after shooting in north Jackson
Two transported to hospital after shooting in north Jackson
WLBT General Photo
Mississippi police officer arrested, charged with domestic violence
Feds: Former Hinds sheriff promised to protect felon from arrest if caught with gun
Feds: Former Hinds sheriff promised to protect felon from arrest if caught with gun
Man found dead behind abandoned property in Jackson
Man found dead behind abandoned property in Jackson
North Mississippi man named 2023 Truck Driver of the Year
North Mississippi man named 2023 Truck Driver of the Year

Latest News

Board of Trustees announces change in interim leadership at Alcorn State
Board of Trustees announces change in interim leadership at Alcorn State
DIGITAL DESK: This new movie starring Jim Caviezel hits theaters nationwide July 4
DIGITAL DESK: This new movie starring Jim Caviezel hits theaters nationwide July 4
DIGITAL DESK: This new movie starring Jim Caviezel hits theaters nationwide July 4
DIGITAL DESK: This new movie starring Jim Caviezel hits theaters nationwide July 4
Deputies arrest a suspect outside an apartment in Canton, following a short standoff.
Man in custody following standoff in Canton