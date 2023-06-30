Popular New Orleans-based pizza restaurant targets expansion in Jackson area

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular New Orleans-based, family-friendly pizza chain has announced that it will target the metro area for its franchise expansion.

Fat Boy’s Pizza, which has its first location in Mississippi based in Hattiesburg, has stated that the franchise is “primed for growth” in the Jackson area, including Clinton, Ridgeland, Madison, Pearl, Canton, and Brandon.

“We’re ready to give Mississippi residents more to love,” Vice President of Operations Casey Biehl said. “Our Hattiesburg location near Southern Miss convinced us we need to have more of a presence in Mississippi.”

Fat Boy’s Pizza goes big on everything, as evidenced by its slogan “Size Matters,” due to the whopping 30-inch pies.

“Our concepts can fit into any neighborhood or space,” Biehl said. “We’re looking for operators with proven restaurant experience and the ability to develop multiple units.”

