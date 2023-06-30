Police searching for suspects in Friday afternoon robbery of N. Jackson restaurant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police say suspects are still on the loose Friday after they robbed a restaurant in Northeast Jackson.

The incident occurred around 4:50 p.m., at Taco Palenke, located in the 5,000 block of Old Canton Road.

Police say suspects dressed in all black entered the business and robbed it of an undisclosed amount of money.

Cpt. Jacqueline Thomas says one employee was injured and was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.