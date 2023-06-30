St. Jude Dream Home
Police searching for suspects in Friday afternoon robbery of N. Jackson restaurant

Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police say suspects are still on the loose Friday after they robbed a restaurant in Northeast Jackson.

The incident occurred around 4:50 p.m., at Taco Palenke, located in the 5,000 block of Old Canton Road.

Police say suspects dressed in all black entered the business and robbed it of an undisclosed amount of money.

Cpt. Jacqueline Thomas says one employee was injured and was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

