St. Jude Dream Home
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

NBA Hall of Famer sends first installment of $1M pledge to Jackson State University

NBA Hall of Famer sends first installment of $1M pledge to Jackson State University (PHOTO...
NBA Hall of Famer sends first installment of $1M pledge to Jackson State University (PHOTO CREDIT FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: AP Photo/Jessica Hill, and Jackson State University)(AP/Jackson State University)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hall of Fame member of the NBA has sent Jackson State University its first installment of his foundation’s $1,000,000 pledge.

NBA great Charles Barkley sent his first payment on Friday as a part of the $1 million gift through his organization, the Charles Barkley Foundation.

The first $100K annual installment of the unrestricted gift will be used to support several projects at the university.

“We are grateful to Mr. Charles Barkley for making this generous investment into Jackson State University,” said JSU Acting President Elayne Hayes-Anthony. “It is transformative to have leaders, like Mr. Barkley, recognize the important work we’re doing and decide to sow into our mission to prepare students for the global workforce.”

“This is a fantastic way to close out the fiscal year,” he continued. “His pledge of $100,000 annually for the next ten years will provide a continuous resource to support institutional priorities at a greater level and to further carry out our strategic plan to elevate this great institution.”

Barkley took to Twitter in December to declare that he would make a donation to Jackson State University.

“We’re happy to confirm that the $1 million gift will be received in annual installments over the next 10 years,” university officials said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two transported to hospital after shooting in north Jackson
Two transported to hospital after shooting in north Jackson
WLBT General Photo
Mississippi police officer arrested, charged with domestic violence
Feds: Former Hinds sheriff promised to protect felon from arrest if caught with gun
Feds: Former Hinds sheriff promised to protect felon from arrest if caught with gun
Man found dead behind abandoned property in Jackson
Man found dead behind abandoned property in Jackson
North Mississippi man named 2023 Truck Driver of the Year
North Mississippi man named 2023 Truck Driver of the Year

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Deputy coroner James Prisock has been contacted.
Officials investigating drowning at Belle Fontaine Beach
Board of Trustees announces change in interim leadership at Alcorn State
Board of Trustees announces change in interim leadership at Alcorn State
Popular New Orleans-based pizza restaurant targets expansion in Jackson area
Popular New Orleans-based pizza restaurant targets expansion in Jackson area