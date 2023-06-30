Memphis Zoo hosts gender reveal for tiger cubs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo hosted a gender reveal for their two Sumatran tiger cubs on Friday morning.

The cubs were born on the evening of May 5 to mother Dari.

These are the first tiger cubs born at the Memphis Zoo since 1998.

They are a brother and sister duo, according to a social post from the Memphis Zoo.

Next week, Memphis will allow others to help name the Sumatran tiger cubs.

A brother-sister duo: double the trouble, and double the fun! 🎀💙



Thanks for joining us in person and online for the gender reveal, but the fun is only beginning. Next week, we will need your help with NAMES! 😁 #memzoocubs #memphiszoo #genderreveal #tigers pic.twitter.com/VDLpUxCVoJ — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) June 30, 2023

