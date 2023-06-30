St. Jude Dream Home
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Memphis Zoo hosts gender reveal for tiger cubs

The Memphis Zoo hosted a gender reveal for their Sumatran tiger cubs.
The Memphis Zoo hosted a gender reveal for their Sumatran tiger cubs.(Memphis Zoo)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo hosted a gender reveal for their two Sumatran tiger cubs on Friday morning.

The cubs were born on the evening of May 5 to mother Dari.

These are the first tiger cubs born at the Memphis Zoo since 1998.

They are a brother and sister duo, according to a social post from the Memphis Zoo.

Next week, Memphis will allow others to help name the Sumatran tiger cubs.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two transported to hospital after shooting in north Jackson
Two transported to hospital after shooting in north Jackson
WLBT General Photo
Mississippi police officer arrested, charged with domestic violence
Feds: Former Hinds sheriff promised to protect felon from arrest if caught with gun
Feds: Former Hinds sheriff promised to protect felon from arrest if caught with gun
Man found dead behind abandoned property in Jackson
Man found dead behind abandoned property in Jackson
North Mississippi man named 2023 Truck Driver of the Year
North Mississippi man named 2023 Truck Driver of the Year

Latest News

The U.S. Supreme Court denied a request to take up Clark's case, leaving him on death row.
U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear appeal of Madison Co. death row inmate
WLBT at 5p
One dead after officer-involved shooting in East Mississippi
One dead after officer-involved shooting in East Mississippi
Construction workers find ‘old military ordnance’ in Southaven homeowner’s attic, bomb squad called
NBA Hall of Famer sends first installment of $1M pledge to Jackson State University (PHOTO...
NBA Hall of Famer sends first installment of $1M pledge to Jackson State University